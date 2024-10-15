Thomasville National Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in TC Bancshares were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBC stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. TC Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

