The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Read Our Latest Report on DIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.