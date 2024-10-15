The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $240.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.