The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 2.4% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

TJX traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,362,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,622. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.92 and a one year high of $121.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.