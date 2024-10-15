The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2,353.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after buying an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $952,543,000 after acquiring an additional 351,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.92 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

