The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Increased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Progressive were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.9 %

Progressive stock opened at $251.88 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.03.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,836,041.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,512 shares of company stock worth $33,912,874 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

