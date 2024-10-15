The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $14.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $188.74 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $189.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $225,236.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,468,842.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

