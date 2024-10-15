The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.84.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Macerich Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.50. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -43.59%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

