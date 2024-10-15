The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Trimmed by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $364,990,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 186.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,195,000 after purchasing an additional 523,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,749,000 after buying an additional 486,624 shares during the period. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $134.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

