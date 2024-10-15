The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.87 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $523.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.65. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $523.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

