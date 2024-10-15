The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.00

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.
The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $41.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
NYSE GS opened at $523.02 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $523.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $494.34 and a 200 day moving average of $466.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $168.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.75.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
