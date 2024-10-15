The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE GLU opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $16.92.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- CVS Health: Are Its Parts Worth More Than the Whole?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Don’t Sleep on Nokia: Quietly Accelerating Into Infinera Merger
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Tesla Stock: Finding the Bottom or Moving On?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.