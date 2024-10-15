The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Up 18.4% in September

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,990,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 29,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.1 %

BNS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.40. 694,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,998. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.768 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

