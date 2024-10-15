Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lowered by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 214,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,527,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TXN opened at $208.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 84.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

