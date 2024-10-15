Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,067 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 348,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,271,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,218,000 after acquiring an additional 104,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $208.66 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.79. The firm has a market cap of $189.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

