Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW) Short Interest Up 25.4% in September

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Tevogen Bio Price Performance
Tevogen Bio stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 520,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,004. Tevogen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Tevogen Bio
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tevogen Bio
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Tevogen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tevogen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.