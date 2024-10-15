Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading 4.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94. 1,230,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,519,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TEVA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.