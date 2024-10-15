Tenaris (NYSE:TS) PT Lowered to $36.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TS. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Tenaris alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TS

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of TS stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 20.41%. Tenaris’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,486.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 79.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.