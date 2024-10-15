Tellor (TRB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.83 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Tellor token can now be bought for about $67.66 or 0.00102698 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $177.28 million and $31.83 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,685,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,620,080 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

