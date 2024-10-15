Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at National Bankshares

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC set a C$80.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$77.00.

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

Teck Resources Company Profile

TECK.B traded down C$2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,424. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$47.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.37. The stock has a market cap of C$35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$65.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

