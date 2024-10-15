Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

TARS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $48,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,904,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,113.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 898,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 824,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $12,640,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,259.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 322,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

