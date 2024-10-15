Tanger (NYSE:SKT) PT Raised to $35.00

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SKT. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Tanger from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Tanger has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Tanger’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger by 44.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Tanger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 5.1% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger by 1,412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

