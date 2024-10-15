T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,028.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 159,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $215.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $253.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.85 and a 12-month high of $216.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

