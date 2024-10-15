Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/14/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2024 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,013,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $54.79.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,180 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 402.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,739,000 after buying an additional 1,217,872 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,726,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,917,000 after buying an additional 727,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,266,000 after acquiring an additional 674,366 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 400.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 842,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,751,000 after acquiring an additional 674,093 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.