Symbotic’s (SYM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

SYM has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.23.

Symbotic Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.84 and a beta of 1.84. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $69,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,038.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $69,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,038.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $47,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,987 shares of company stock valued at $986,559. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,699 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Symbotic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

