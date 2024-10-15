SWS Partners Sells 3,280 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SWS Partners lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,396 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 123.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,265,000 after acquiring an additional 855,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after acquiring an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,740,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NET traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.20. 1,408,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.70 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $231,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,532.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $285,366.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,941.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $231,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,532.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,784 shares of company stock valued at $33,130,625. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

