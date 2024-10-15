SWS Partners Sells 1,420 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SWS Partners lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.0% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $995.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.46.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total transaction of $9,434,479.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,527,116. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $17.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,008.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $902.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $832.46. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $1,016.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

