SWS Partners Reduces Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

SWS Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.15. 51,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,658. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.