SWS Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 365,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $120.35. 1,661,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 105.47%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.95.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

