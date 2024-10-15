SWS Partners Acquires Shares of 16,053 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.83. 15,165,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,259,572. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

