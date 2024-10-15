SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Short Interest Update

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 58,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SWK by 75.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 170,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SWK by 85.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SWK in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of SWK by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SWK by 7.7% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

SWK Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKH traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $16.98. 6,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,038. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $211.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.36. SWK has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

SWK Company Profile

SWK ( NASDAQ:SWKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 29.82%.

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

