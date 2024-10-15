Swedbank AB Has $983.84 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,791 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.3% of Swedbank AB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.12% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $983,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $6,916,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $9,878,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $16.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $913.18. 1,383,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.89 billion, a PE ratio of 134.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $913.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $854.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

