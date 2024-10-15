Swedbank AB Has $786.66 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 312,671 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 1.0% of Swedbank AB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Swedbank AB owned about 1.01% of Synopsys worth $786,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Synopsys by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001,371 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $572,050,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after acquiring an additional 818,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $282,876,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.00.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock traded down $19.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.20. The company had a trading volume of 801,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,969. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.91 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.43.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

