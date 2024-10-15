Swedbank AB Has $162.60 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,550 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.82% of MongoDB worth $162,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.50. The company had a trading volume of 389,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,628. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.66.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,425. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,425. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $911,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,342,968.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,896 shares of company stock worth $4,187,260. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.