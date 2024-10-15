Swedbank AB Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,765,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709,678 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $366,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.82. The stock had a trading volume of 640,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.95 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.60 and its 200 day moving average is $208.42.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.