Swedbank AB Buys 554,609 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Swedbank AB increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 554,609 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 1.23% of Xylem worth $403,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

Xylem Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.70. 441,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.