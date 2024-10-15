Swedbank AB Buys 42,579 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.66% of Quanta Services worth $286,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.61. 307,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,309. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $313.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.