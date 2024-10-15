Swedbank AB Buys 3,739 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196,175 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of Swedbank AB’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $619,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,078 shares of company stock valued at $16,700,246 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

ADBE traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,873. The company has a market cap of $225.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $537.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

