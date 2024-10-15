Swedbank AB Buys 292 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $193,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.60. The company had a trading volume of 444,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,663. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

