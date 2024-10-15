Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,455 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 1.79% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $217,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after buying an additional 19,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,353,000 after buying an additional 395,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,694. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

