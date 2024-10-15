Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$55.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$52.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.76. The stock has a market cap of C$70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.49. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of C$13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.2557377 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

