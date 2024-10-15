Sui (SUI) One Day Volume Hits $1.26 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Sui coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00003233 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sui has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a total market cap of $5.84 billion and $1.26 billion worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 2.20281809 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 357 active market(s) with $945,904,405.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

