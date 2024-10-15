Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.0505 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $31,102.16 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

