STP (STPT) Price Hits $0.0450

STP (STPT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. STP has a total market cap of $87.42 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,637.73 or 1.00020870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007453 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04411594 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,675,086.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.