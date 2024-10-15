Storj (STORJ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $189.90 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $228.53 million and $189.90 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.06 or 0.00250415 BTC.
About Storj
Storj’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,432,748 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Storj Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.