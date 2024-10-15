Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Leerink Partnrs

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STOK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 683.35%. Analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $27,221,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,131,843.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

