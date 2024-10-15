StockNews.com Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to Hold

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

ENR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 471,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 307.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2,650.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

