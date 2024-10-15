StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.75.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

