StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EGRX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 100,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

