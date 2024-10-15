Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 116,153 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,476 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.32.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,107,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in United Airlines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,542 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 522,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

